Illinois QB Katin Houser (hand) out 4-6 weeks

Illinois quarterback Katin Houser underwent a medical procedure on his right (throwing) hand and is expected to be sidelined for four to six weeks, head coach Bret Bielema announced Wednesday.

Houser sustained the injury while attempting to make a tackle on an interception return in the third quarter of Saturday's 38-37 overtime victory at Michigan State.

Michael Clayton II replaced Houser and tossed a 25-yard touchdown pass to Hudson Clement on the first play of overtime in East Lansing, Mich.

Clayton completed 6 of 8 passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns for Illinois (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten), which returns to action on Oct. 24 against Oregon in Champaign, Ill.

"I had a long conversation with him Sunday night kind of about what it means to be a starting quarterback in this league and in college football," Bielema said of Clayton on Wednesday. "... Excited about his opportunity."

Houser, a transfer from East Carolina who began his college career with Michigan State, has completed 66.3% of his passes for 1,440 yards with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions in six games this season. He also has rushed for 120 yards and two TDs.