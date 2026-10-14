Improving Cal tasked with slowing Gio Lopez, No. 21 Wake Forest

Wake Forest will be nationally ranked for the first time since 2022 when it takes on California on Saturday night in Berkeley, Calif.

The No. 21 Demon Deacons are riding a three-game winning streak, including road victories over then-No. 16 Louisville and North Carolina State. Their 38-14 win at NC State last week moved them into second place in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

"Our players continue to show a high passion in getting better and learning," Wake Forest coach Jake Dickert said. "You've got to stay hunters. You've got to stay aggressive."

Wake Forest (5-1, 3-1 ACC) suffered its lone loss at home against then-No. 5 Miami, 33-20, on Sept. 18.

"It is a process, and we've created success," Dickert said. "I think we've got a lot of mature players that want to do something really special this year. They see the opportunity."

Cal (3-3, 2-1) is coming off a 25-20 victory over visiting Virginia Tech last week.

"Trying to carry that momentum and keep building off that," Bears coach Tosh Lupoi said Tuesday. "I want to get better every day. I want to get better every week."

The Bears turned to backup quarterback Jackson Brousseau in place of injured Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele. Brousseau completed 29 of 43 passes for 321 yards and one touchdown without an interception.

Cal also relied on backup running back Ashten Emory, who ran for two touchdowns and gained 76 total yards rushing and receiving. Running back Adam Mohammed has missed two straight games with an injury.

"It's all about moving forward," Lupoi said. "Preparing for yet another big-time challenge."

As the Bears make progress under their first-year coach, the Demon Deacons can relate to that experience under Dickert, now in his second season.

"(The Bears) remind me of our team from last year," Dickert said. "They've lately found their identity. This is the best defensive team, by far, that we've played since Miami."

Wake Forest quarterback Gio Lopez led the passing attack with three touchdown throws against NC State and added a rushing score. Over the past two games, Lopez has accounted for nine touchdowns (five passing, four rushing), the most by any player on a power conference team during that span.

"I don't sleep a lot," Lupoi said of Lopez, "and now it's less."

Lupoi called Lopez one of the nation's best scrambling quarterbacks, a threat the Bears will focus on containing. Cal's aggressive defense will need to stay alert.

Wake Forest receiver Jack Foley, a second-year freshman, had eight catches for 156 yards against NC State, the most productive outing of his career. He also scored a touchdown.

The Demon Deacons have not allowed a second-half point in their past two games against Stanford and NC State.

Wake Forest has also prepared for the late kickoff. Dickert said the team has received detailed instructions on adjusting its biological clocks for the 7:30 p.m. PT start.

"It will be a unique challenge," Dickert said. "There's no excuses when you go out there and play the game. This is what college football is now."