Kansas intent on halting slide vs. Kansas State in Sunflower Showdown

Kansas will aim to break its 17-game losing streak against in-state rival Kansas State on Saturday afternoon when the Jayhawks travel to Manhattan, Kan., for the Big 12 Conference matchup.

In the 124th edition of the Sunflower Showdown, the Jayhawks (2-3, 0-2) will face the Wildcats (3-2, 0-2) as both teams search for their first conference win. Both sides lost last Saturday in their most recent game, as then-No. 22 Houston defeated the Wildcats 35-16, while then-No. 12 Utah beat Kansas 41-24.

Although Kansas State has dominated the rivalry recently, Kansas can't be overlooked.

Sophomore quarterback Isaiah Marshall has shown flashes of brilliance throughout the season, averaging 279.6 total yards per game while throwing for eight touchdowns and rushing for one score in five appearances.

However, Kansas has yet to beat a Power Four opponent this season. Its recent loss to Utah was plagued by red-zone inefficiency and costly penalties that allowed Utah to score 14 unanswered fourth-quarter points. Fixing these errors will be important as Kansas looks to bounce back in a rivalry that has been lopsided recently but which the Jayhawks lead 64-54-5 all-time.

"For a lot of years, I said, 'It can't be much of a rivalry unless we hold our end of the bargain up,' and we haven't done that yet," Kansas coach Lance Leipold said. "We're well aware of that, and we've got to find a way to get it done on Saturday."

Marshall and Kansas will face a Wildcats defense that has allowed an average of just 133.4 passing yards per game this season.

Despite this, Kansas State has lost two straight games, allowing a combined 66 points and 911 scrimmage yards. Coach Collin Klein cited fundamental discipline and missed assignments as common factors in the two losses.

"The score is 0-0 right now, and we have to earn it every single day this week on the practice field to leave the game Saturday how we want," Klein told reporters. "That's where we're at."

Quarterback Avery Johnson will lead Kansas State on Saturday. Johnson's dual-threat attack has stymied some opposing defenses. Despite a strong start to the season, he threw for just 182 yards but two touchdowns vs. Houston. Johnson also was intercepted once.

"You can tell they've adjusted ... to know where he's at to maintain better edges," Klein said about Johnson vs. the Cougars. "We do have to create more explosive plays collectively on offense."