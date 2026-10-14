Packers' Micah Parsons: If Super Bowl was this week, 'I'm playing'

Green Bay Packers star Micah Parsons indicated he is close to returning from a torn ACL and MCL during the latest episode of his podcast.

"If the Super Bowl was this week, I'm playing in the Super Bowl. But it's just about me making sure I have all the small things fixed first," the All-Pro pass-rusher said on "The Edge."

Parsons, 27, sustained the injury to his left knee in Week 15 last season and underwent surgery on Dec. 29.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection has yet to return to practice, although head coach Matt LaFleur said on Monday, "I think we're getting closer."

"What a lot of people don't figure out is it's not just the ACL," he said. "It's like, why did the ACL happen? What was weak? Because it all works together. It's a chain. And throughout the history of ACL (injuries), they notice if you come back early, there tends to be an overcompensation injury on the other side. ... We just gonna make sure everything is right before. Because everyone knows, it's like, what's the point of getting me back for four weeks and then next thing you know, my groin's bothering me."

Prior to the season, Parsons said it was "very realistic" he could be on the field against his former team in Week 6. The Packers (3-2) host the Dallas Cowboys (2-3) this weekend on "Sunday Night Football."

"So many people wanted me to be back for that game to make the game bigger than what it was," Parsons said. "It's just another 'Sunday Night Football' game between two good teams. It's not about me. I think that probably let people down. 'Oh, Micah, he's gonna wanna be back for the Dallas game.' No, I'm in that phase of life where I just wanna be healthy again. That's it.

"... I don't care about the team I left or the team that they think I want my revenge against. I don't need my revenge. I just need two healthy knees to do what I love to do."

Parsons recorded 12.5 sacks and 27 quarterback hits in 14 games in his first season with Green Bay in 2025. He has 65.0 sacks in 77 career games (76 starts) with the Cowboys (2021-24) and Packers.