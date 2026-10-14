Patriots open 21-day practice window for WR A.J. Brown

The New England Patriots have opened the 21-day practice window for wide receiver A.J. Brown, head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters on Wednesday.

Brown has been sidelined since sustaining a high-ankle sprain during the second half of the Patriots' 13-10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the teams' season opener on Sept. 9. He went on injured reserve two days later and missed the team's last four games.

The injury occurred when Brown was targeted by a third-down pass from Drake Maye, but Seahawks nickel cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett deflected the pass to force a punt. Pritchett's knee landed on the outside of Brown's ankle, which twisted inward as he went to the ground.

Acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles via trade in early June, Brown had three receptions for a team-high 26 yards in the first half.

Brown, 29, was named second-team All-Pro with the Eagles in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

He has 527 receptions for 8,055 yards and 56 touchdowns in 106 career games (98 starts) with the Tennessee Titans (2019-21), Eagles (2022-25) and Patriots.