Rams' Alaric Jackson has punching suspension cut to 1 game

Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Alaric Jackson had his suspension for punching Buffalo Bills linebacker Bradley Chubb reduced from two games to one, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Jackson punched Chubb in the face after the Bills won 37-34 in overtime on Monday night. Chubb said something to Jackson before Jackson walked over in Chubb's direction and delivered the punch.

Appeals officer Derrick Brooks, the Hall of Fame linebacker, heard the appeal after being jointly appointed by the NFL and NFL Players Association. Brooks cut Jackson's penalty in half.

The NFL previously said Jackson violated Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1, which applies to "any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship."

Jackson, 28, will miss the Rams' home game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. He will be eligible to return to Los Angeles' active roster on Monday, Oct. 19.

"Have to make better decisions than that," Rams coach Sean McVay said of Jackson on Tuesday.

Chubb, 30, acknowledged the incident after Monday's contest.

"It's just emotions, you know what I mean? Emotional game, it was a close game," said Chubb, who was pulled away from the confrontation. "They always catch the second guy, so I let him swing, and then my teammates held me back, and I just chilled."