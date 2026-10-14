Ravens WR Ja'Kobi Lane returning to practice after wrist surgery

Baltimore Ravens rookie receiver Ja'Kobi Lane is expected to return to practice Wednesday, four weeks after wrist surgery, NFL Network reported.

Head coach Jesse Minter said the third-round draft pick has a chance to play Sunday when the Ravens (4-1) visit the Cleveland Browns (3-2) for an AFC North contest.

The Ravens placed Lane, 22, on injured reserve on Sept. 16 following his surgery to repair an injury sustained in the opener at Indianapolis. He had one catch on three targets for 11 yards in the 41-23 victory over the Colts.

Lane has missed the required four games while on IR and is eligible to return to the active roster. Zay Flowers leads the Ravens in receptions (26), receiving yards (405) and touchdown catches (two).