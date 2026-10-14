Red-hot Bryce Young leads Panthers vs. hobbled Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers will both be both anxious to return to the field for different reasons when they face off Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia.

The teams enter the matchup on different routes.

The Panthers (2-2) had last week off, while the Eagles (2-3) have returned home after losing 19-17 in frustrating fashion to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

"Our job is to find ways to win, regardless," said Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, whose team owns a three-game losing streak. "At this point, we've lost more than we've won so we haven't done a good enough job."

The Panthers should have no shortage of energy.

"The guys are fresh," coach Dave Canales said. "We've got things to clean up, for sure."

The Eagles are banged up at running back, with Will Shipley (foot) the latest to land on the injury report after scoring a touchdown vs. Jacksonville.

Saquon Barkley's availability remains in question. Barkley and receiver DeVonta Smith, both with ailing hamstrings, also sat out practice Wednesday.

Sirianni indicated Wednesday that the Eagles would take plenty of time leading up to the game to determine the availability of some players.

Newcomer Dontayvion Wicks is Philadelphia's leading receiver with 260 yards as Jalen Hurts adjusts to evolving personnel around him.

Hurts (107 rushing yards, one TD) hasn't had as much production running the ball as in some past seasons, but Sirianni said not to rule that out.

"Jalen has a unique skillset with many different things," he said.

The Eagles have only seen a rusher gain more than 55 rushing yards on two occasions this season, with Barkley picking up 82 at Chicago and 83 vs. Washington.

The Panthers have gained confidence at times across the first month of the season, but quarterback Bryce Young said that must be generated again after what he called a good week of self-evaluation for the team.

"I think we have to re-establish (the confidence) every week through practice," Young said.

The Panthers addressed several areas during their extra time for preparation.

"We have to find consistency in our run game on the offensive side," Canales said. "Defensively speaking, making sure that we're able to corral the quarterback and contain (him) in our rush. We're getting great pressure. Let's make sure that it stays that way."

The Panthers have used their layoff to try to get some players ready to return to action. Running back Trevor Etienne will be activated from injured reserve, with a role as a return specialist needed right away.

Receiver Jalen Coker (quadriceps) might be ready to return after fully practicing on Wednesday.

Young threw for 329 yards in his last game when Carolina beat the Detroit Lions 32-26 on Oct. 4 and already has two games with 325-plus passing yards this season, as many as he had all of last season.

"I think he really processes the game fast," Sirianni said. "He's a good athlete to be able to get himself out of trouble. ... It's going to be really important that we keep him in the pocket."

Carolina offensive tackle Taylor Moton might be activated after sitting out since the summer. He has been recovering from multiple blood clots in his right lung and was activated from IR Tuesday.

There might be an opening on the Carolina line because right tackle Monroe Freeling missed practice Wednesday with a knee injury.

"I mean it's timely certainly, and Monroe's doing everything he can to make himself available for this week," Canales said. "We'll go through that process, and of course T-Mo hasn't seen football. He looks in great shape."

On the flip side, the Panthers put defensive tackle Cam Jackson on IR as he's set for season-ending shoulder surgery.