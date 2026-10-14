Report: Broncos S Talanoa Hufanga (ankle) out multiple weeks (NFL)

Darren Yamashita

Oct 4, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga (9) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

NFL

Report: Broncos S Talanoa Hufanga (ankle) out multiple weeks

By Field Level Media

Oct 14, 20263 hours ago

Denver Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga will miss two to three weeks with an ankle injury, ESPN reported on Wednesday.

The former All-Pro sustained the injury during Denver's 23-17 road win against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Hufanga has been listed as a non-participant in practice this week and will likely be ruled out for Thursday night's game against the visiting Seattle Seahawks (3-2).

Hufanga, 26, has recorded 23 tackles, two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), a sack and a forced fumble through five starts for the Broncos (3-2).

A fifth-round draft pick by San Francisco in 2021, Hufanga has 348 tackles, nine interceptions (two pick-sixes), five sacks and four forced fumbles in 71 career games (59 starts) with the 49ers (2021-24) and Broncos. He made the Pro Bowl and was named first-team All-Pro in 2022.

The Denver depth chart at safety includes starter Brandon Jones, Devon Key, JL Skinner and Tycen Anderson.

--Field Level Media

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