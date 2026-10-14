Report: Broncos S Talanoa Hufanga (ankle) out multiple weeks

Denver Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga will miss two to three weeks with an ankle injury, ESPN reported on Wednesday.

The former All-Pro sustained the injury during Denver's 23-17 road win against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Hufanga has been listed as a non-participant in practice this week and will likely be ruled out for Thursday night's game against the visiting Seattle Seahawks (3-2).

Hufanga, 26, has recorded 23 tackles, two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), a sack and a forced fumble through five starts for the Broncos (3-2).

A fifth-round draft pick by San Francisco in 2021, Hufanga has 348 tackles, nine interceptions (two pick-sixes), five sacks and four forced fumbles in 71 career games (59 starts) with the 49ers (2021-24) and Broncos. He made the Pro Bowl and was named first-team All-Pro in 2022.

The Denver depth chart at safety includes starter Brandon Jones, Devon Key, JL Skinner and Tycen Anderson.