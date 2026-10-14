Seahawks' Drake Thomas, Broncos' Pat Surtain II out for Thursday game

Linebacker Drake Thomas is among three Seahawks who will be sidelined Thursday when Seattle plays a road game against the Denver Broncos.

Thomas, who sustained an ankle injury last week during the Seahawks' 32-29 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, was officially listed as "out" on the team's Wednesday injury report.

Seattle will also play without running back Zach Charbonnet, who has yet to return from offseason knee surgery, and reserve linebacker Chazz Surratt, who has a calf ailment that will cost him a third consecutive game.

Meanwhile, the Broncos ruled out two players for Thursday, cornerback Pat Surtain II and safety Talanoa Hufanga, both because of ankle injuries. Adding to the team's secondary woes, cornerback Riley Moss was limited in practice all week due to a rib ailment and is listed as questionable.

Tyrice Knight will step in to start for the Seahawks in Thomas' place.

"We're confident he'll play great, and the standard stays the same on defense," Seattle coach Mike Macdonald said of Knight. "I know he's excited for the opportunity, and we're excited to see him play."

Regarding Charbonnet, Macdonald said, "He looks tremendous. Working through it on how we're going to handle the situation (in terms of deciding when he comes off physically unable to perform list). Right now, our focus is on playing a game. He's not playing in this game. He's going to be cheering us on and then we'll move forward.

"We're not even at nine months (since Charbonnet's left ACL operation). ... It's remarkable that we're having this conversation."

The good news for the Seahawks is that wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and defensive tackle Leonard Williams are both set to play despite ankle issues that limited them in practice this week.

"Those guys, they're ready to play," Macdonald said of Smith-Njigba and Williams. "Looked good."

Surtain, a two-time first-team All-Pro, will miss his second consecutive game. Moss also sat out Sunday, when the Broncos earned a 23-17 road victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, a game in which Hufanga was injured.

The Seahawks (3-2) sit in second place in the NFC West behind the 49ers (5-0). The Broncos (3-2) share second in the AFC West with the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2), both looking up at the Kansas City Chiefs (4-0).