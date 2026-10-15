Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (blood clot) ruled out vs. Panthers

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the visiting Carolina Panthers due to a superficial blood clot in his leg.

The Eagles on Thursday released the following statement:

"On Thursday, October 8th, Jalen visited the training room after practice requesting treatment for his calf. He informed the medical staff he had been cleated during the Rams game on October 4th. This was his first treatment session for the calf injury following the game, after having practiced in full both Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, Jalen received treatment, practiced in full, and was added to the practice report.

"Out of an abundance of caution, an ultrasound was performed on Saturday following the team's flight to London and walkthrough. The ultrasound revealed a superficial blood clot. Our medical staff and doctors in London reviewed the results and concluded that activity and mobility were important and that Jalen could safely play. Doctors recommended a follow-up ultrasound within 72 hours of the game and the return flight to Philadelphia."

Hurts completed 21 of 40 pass attempts for 220 yards with one touchdown in Philadelphia's 19-17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Per the Eagles, Hurts played without limitation in that game and received treatment on Monday and Tuesday and participated fully in practice on Wednesday

"On Wednesday night, a follow-up ultrasound revealed movement in the small blood clot," the Eagles said in a statement. "Jalen will be out for Sunday's game vs. the Panthers as we determine the appropriate course of treatment. His health and safety are our highest priority."

Backup Tanner McKee is expected to be under center on Sunday when the Eagles (2-3) attempt to snap a three-game losing streak in their encounter against the Panthers (2-2).

A Super Bowl LIX MVP and three-time Pro Bowl selection, Hurts has completed 57.8% for 933 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions in five games this season.

McKee, 26, has not played in a game this season. He has thrown for 597 yards with five touchdowns and one interception in six career games (two starts) with the Eagles.