Four arrested in shooting of 49ers DE Keion White

Four men have been arrested in connection with February's shooting of 49ers defensive end Keion White at a San Francisco nightclub.

San Francisco Police Chief Derrick Lew announced the arrests Wednesday in the incident that occurred around 4 a.m. on Feb. 9 at a crowded club in the city's Mission District.

White, who had been hosting a Super Bowl party, was shot in the ankle and treated at San Francisco General Hospital, the team said at the time.

The four men were arrested over the past week with assistance from law enforcement in Atlanta, Los Angeles and the California cities of Stockton and Irvine, according to Lew. Video footage and witness accounts helped police identify the suspects.

Curtis Green, 35, and Gregory Walker, 36, were booked into San Francisco County Jail on Monday. The two other men were in the process of being transported to San Francisco.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins is asking for no bail for Walker, who was set to be charged with firing a semiautomatic firearm. Green faces misdemeanor counts of brandishing a firearm and carrying a concealed and loaded gun in public.

White, 27, has played in all five games (four starts) this season for the unbeaten 49ers. He has recorded three sacks, nine tackles and one fumble recovery.

Drafted in the second round by New England in 2023 and traded to San Francisco in October 2025, White has tallied 109 tackles, 10.5 sacks, 31 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 52 games (24 starts) with the Patriots and the 49ers.