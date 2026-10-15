Rams try to turn close losses into win against struggling Cardinals

As the Los Angeles Rams move into a more manageable stretch of their schedule, they won't get a chance to catch their breath, as a home matchup against the Arizona Cardinals awaits Sunday at Inglewood, Calif.

The Rams (2-3) will enter off yet another hard-luck defeat after falling 37-34 to the Buffalo Bills on Monday night when Harrison Mevis' game-winning field-goal attempt in the extra period was blocked. A missed pass-interference penalty haunted them in a 30-26 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 3. They went halfway around the world for a Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Bills capitalized on the blocked kick and delivered their own game-winning field goal, while Mevis was ejected off the roster less than 24 hours later. Mevis missed two kicks on the night.

What the Rams have shown in recent weeks, though, is the ability to raise their game in the second half. They scored 14 fourth-quarter points to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles 24-20 in Week 4 and forced overtime against the Bills with 20 fourth-quarter points.

Matthew Stafford has started to hit his stride after a slow start, completing 74.1% of his passes for 383 yards and three touchdowns against the Bills. He did not throw an interception for the first time this season.

Puka Nacua had a career-high 17 receptions that went for 138 yards and a touchdown. Davante Adams had two TD receptions of his own. But the kicking game proved costly.

"It's going to be an opportunity for us to respond and really look ourselves in the mirror and say, ‘What is our identity going to be?'" Nacua said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

In place of Mevis, the Rams signed Blake Grupe off the New York Jets' practice squad. In 50 career NFL games over three seasons, mostly for the New Orleans Saints, Grupe has made 81.9% of his field goals.

The Cardinals (1-4) arrive on a four-game losing streak after a 45-21 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. A day later, Arizona officially traded wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Houston Texans after reports of the deal surfaced prior to the game.

Jacoby Brissett completed 61.7% of his passes for 292 yards and three touchdowns, but the Cardinals' defense gave up 412 total yards, including 163 on the ground. The Lions put the game away with three second-half touchdowns.

Arizona now heads back to the Los Angeles area, where they got their season off to what appeared to be a promising start with a 26-14 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Nothing has gone right since, with Arizona giving up an average of 37.0 points over their last four games.

Adding to the Cardinals' concerns, rookie running back Jeremiyah Love did not practice Wednesday with a left ankle injury. Head coach Mike LaFleur admitted that he is not opposed to holding Love out this week.

"I'm going to try to be as candid as possible knowing that everyone is listening to this too," LaFleur said. "He's a tough dude. But you see how he plays and how aggressive he is with his cuts. ... We all agree that as much as he wants to battle, hey, let's give it a little bit of rest and see how it is as the week goes on."

Safeties Wydett Williams Jr. (concussion) and Andrew Wingard (knee) also did not practice for the Cardinals.

The Rams will be without left tackle Alaric Jackson, who was suspended for an altercation after Monday's loss to the Bills, though the suspension was reduced to one game on Wednesday. David Quessenberry will start in his place. Los Angeles tight end Davis Allen (foot) did not practice Wednesday.