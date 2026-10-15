Ravens visit old pal Todd Monken, Browns in critical AFC North duel

First-year Cleveland Browns coach Todd Monken downplayed the notion that he will be extra motivated for Sunday's AFC North contest against the visiting Baltimore Ravens, but several of his former players in Baltimore know better.

Monken served as the Ravens' offensive coordinator for the past three seasons before landing the Browns' job after last season.

"I have a lot of good friends and people there," Monken said of the Ravens on Wednesday. "Other than that, it's a divisional game and it's the next one."

Ravens right tackle Roger Rosengarten recalled Monken telling the offense that victories in division games count as a win-and-a-half. So, of course, Rosengarten and teammates such as cornerback Marlon Humphrey aren't buying Monken's line about just another Sunday.

"He was probably one of my favorite coaches of all time," Humphrey said of Monken. "If I know Todd the way I think I know Todd, he will want to kick our tails."

It certainly ranks as a big game for the Ravens (4-1) and Browns (3-2).

The other two teams in the AFC North, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals, also are 3-2 in a division that has been strong over the first third of the season.

Baltimore is waiting to see whether quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) will return after missing last week's 30-23 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Jackson didn't practice Wednesday, and first-year coach Jesse Minter is willing to let the situation play itself out.

"It's definitely day-to-day," Minter said. "A lot of times those things, right when they happen, you're not sure. As you gather information, you look at stuff. Again, to Lamar's credit, he's working his butt off. He's doing everything he can to be out here. And when he's able to be, he will."

Jackson won his second NFL MVP award in 2023 when Monken was running the Ravens' offense.

Tyler "Snoop" Huntley started last week and scored the game-winning points on a 1-yard run. He completed 24 of 32 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns.

Monken is also quite familiar with Huntley, who started eight games (4-4 record) during Monken's three seasons in Baltimore.

When asked if the Browns are preparing for Jackson this week, Monken didn't bite.

"I think you prepare for the Ravens," Monken said. "... I've been there where we played Snoop. Snoop is a really good football player and has won a lot of football games as a starter."

Ravens running back Derrick Henry rushed for 102 yards against Atlanta. He ranks fifth in the NFL in rushing yards (476) and is tied for second with seven rushing touchdowns.

Cleveland is struggling offensively and ranks 29th in total offense (273.6 yards per game) and tied for 27th in scoring offense (18.6 points per game). The Browns had just 198 yards in last weekend's 17-12 loss to the Jets in New Jersey.

Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson said the running game has to improve for the Browns to find balance and keep defenses on their heels. Quinshon Judkins has a team-best 221 yards but averages just 3.0 per carry.

"Being able to run the ball is one of the hardest things to do in this league," Watson said. "If we can do that, it opens up a lot of things."

While Jackson was the lone Baltimore player to miss practice due to injury, 12 players were listed as limited. Among them were Humphrey (hamstring/calf), receiver Rashod Bateman (shoulder) and offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (toe/ankle).

Center Cam Jurgens (concussion) was limited and is expected to play for the first time since being acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles. Receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) returned from injured reserve to practice in full, while outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson (finger) was a full participant. Hendrickson missed the past two games.

Cleveland had 11 players miss practice, including Judkins (ankle), defensive tackle Mason Graham (knee/ankle), linebacker Carson Schwesinger (ankle) and offensive tackle Tytus Howard (knee).

The Ravens won both matchups last season and have beaten Cleveland three straight times.