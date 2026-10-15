Report: CFP nearing deal to expand to 24 teams in 2027

The College Football Playoff is nearing a deal to double its number of participating teams, going from 12 to 24, according to rights holder ESPN.

The new format would come into effect in 2027 and is pending final approvals, the network reported on Thursday.

The playoff's quarterfinals and semifinals are expected to still belong to New Year's Six bowl games (Rose, Fiesta, Sugar, Peach, Orange, Cotton) within the proposed new format, while the national championship game will likely remain in January.

The CFP has used a 12-team format since 2024. From 2014 through 2023, just four teams competed in the postseason event.

In March 2024, the CFP and ESPN agreed to a six-year, $7.8 billion contract, giving the network sole media rights holder through the 2031 season.

After months of studying the pros and cons of expansion, the playoff's management committee moved forward with official discussions in September, which are ongoing.

In the proposed plan, the top eight seeds receive byes, and seeds 9-16 host seeds 17-24 in the first round. The top eight then host the first-round winners.

"The CFP has decided to move forward in its evaluation of potential playoff expansion to 24 teams by beginning a media rights discussion with ESPN," the committee said in a statement last month. "This does not represent a decision or commitment to expand, but rather an opportunity to engage with ESPN and gather additional information to help determine a path forward."