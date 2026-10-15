Tennessee QB George MacIntyre to start vs. No. 6 Alabama

Quarterback George MacIntyre will start his second straight game on Saturday when No. 14 Tennessee hosts No. 6 Alabama in Knoxville, ESPN reported on Thursday.

MacIntyre stepped in for Faizon Brandon after he injured his shoulder in the Volunteers' 20-17 loss to then-No. 1 Texas on Sept. 26. Brandon is listed as questionable to face the Crimson Tide (5-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference).

In his first career start, MacIntyre completed 18 of 29 passes for 247 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in last Saturday's 24-17 victory at Arkansas. The win was the second in a row for the Volunteers (5-1, 2-1).

"I thought he was decisive with the football," Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said of MacIntyre, a sophomore and Tennessee native. "Collectively as a group, we have to do a better job of taking care of the football."