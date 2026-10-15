Texans rule out David Montgomery, Jalen Pitre for London bout vs. Jags

As the Houston Texans fly to London to face the Jacksonville Jaguars, they will take off without two injured starters.

Running back David Montgomery (groin) and safety Jalen Pitre (shoulder) have been ruled out for Sunday's game after the pair missed practice Wednesday and Thursday.

Woody Marks is expected to take the lead in the backfield, and Kamari Ramsey will likely fill in for Pitre.

Prior to the injury, Montgomery recorded 138 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, along with 67 receiving yards and another score, over five games. However, he has posted a career-low 2.7 yards per carry, one yard less than his 3.7 yards per attempt during his rookie year.

Marks, on the other hand, is averaging 3.5 yards per carry for 149 yards and two touchdowns.

The only other name on the Texans' no-travel list is wide receiver Tank Dell. After suffering a knee injury in December 2024 that held him out for all of 2025, the team opened his practice window on Oct. 7 and he has logged a number of full practices since then as he trends toward a return.

Houston is looking to win its fourth game over Jacksonville in their last five meetings. The Texans won the only previous matchup in London 26-3 in 2019.