Broncos' OT interception sets up winning field goal, sinks Seahawks

Wil Lutz kicked a 53-yard field goal with 4:53 left in overtime as the host Denver Broncos defeated the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks 17-14 Thursday night.

The winning kick was set up when Denver's Ja'Quan McMillian intercepted a Sam Darnold pass at Seattle's 43-yard line.

J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey rushed for second-quarter touchdowns for the Broncos (4-2), who won despite punting on all six of their second-half possessions, excluding a one-play kneel-down, and producing just 168 yards of total offense on the night.

Denver quarterback Bo Nix completed 17 of 27 passes for 107 yards. Dobbins had a team-high 41 rushing yards on 17 attempts, and Harvey had three catches for 31 yards.

The Seahawks (3-3) took their second straight defeat and matched their loss total from all of last season.

Darnold went 27 of 51 for 278 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Jaxon Smith-Njigba made 12 receptions for 134 yards, and Emanuel Wilson rushed for 52 yards on 14 carries.

The Broncos appeared to have clinched the victory when Kris Abrams-Draine intercepted a Darnold pass at the Denver 31-yard line with 1:25 remaining in the fourth quarter.

However, the Broncos offense went three-and-out, taking just 28 seconds off the clock.

Rashid Shaheed's 31-yard punt return set the Seahawks up at their own 46-yard line, and Darnold drove the visitors into range for Jason Myers' tying 34-yard field goal with three seconds left.

Earlier in the fourth quarter, Seattle's George Holani scored on a 1-yard run around the right end with 5:41 remaining. A two-point conversion pass from Darnold to Shaheed in the back of the end zone pulled the Seahawks within 14-11.

The Seahawks opened the scoring on Myers' 55-yard field goal with 6:31 left in the first quarter.

Dobbins scored on a 4-yard run over right tackle with 12:52 remaining in the half to cap a 16-play, 74-yard drive.

After a Seattle punt, the Broncos went 79 yards in nine plays with Harvey taking a direct snap and following the right guard into the end zone from 1 yard out with 5:15 to go.

Seattle reached Denver's 24-yard line on its opening drive of the second half before Darnold was sacked and Myers' 47-yard field-goal attempt clanked off the right upright.