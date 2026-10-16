Browns rookie WR KC Concepcion cleared to play vs. Ravens

Cleveland Browns rookie receiver KC Concepcion cleared the concussion protocol and is set to play in Sunday's game against the visiting Baltimore Ravens.

Concepcion took a blow to the head from New York Jets safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in the first quarter last week. He remained down on the turf for a few minutes before being helped off the field.

Concepcion said Friday that he had no ill will toward Fitzpatrick.

"I don't fault anybody. I know the game I signed up to play," Concepcion said. "To me, it wasn't a dirty play. It was a football play."

Concepcion was a full practice participant on Friday after being limited the previous two days.

Concepcion was a first-round pick (No. 24 overall) by the Browns. He had one catch for five yards before exiting the 17-12 loss to the Jets. Overall, he has 18 receptions for 149 yards.

Cleveland ruled out five players on Friday: defensive tackles Kalia Davis (quadriceps) and Mike Hall Jr. (ankle), quarterback Dillon Gabriel (back), guard Teven Jenkins (back) and running back Dylan Sampson (knee). Jenkins will miss his sixth straight game.

Browns leading rusher Quinshon Judkins (ankle) was one of four players listed as questionable. Judkins has 221 rushing yards but just 3.0 yards per carry. Standout defensive tackle Mason Graham (knee/ankle), defensive end Derek Barnett (ankle) and linebacker Carson Schwesinger (ankle) are also questionable.

Graham, who sat out against the Jets, returned to practice Friday on a limited basis.

Browns coach Todd Monken is hoping to have key performers Graham and Schwesinger against Baltimore.

"They're wired the right way, they just are," Monken said of the duo. "If they can go, they're going to go. And not only the way they're wired, but also in terms of how much the team means to them. That's what ‘team' says -- when you're willing to play hurt, when you're willing to chase the ball, when you're willing to be connected on a daily basis. So those guys are wired the right way."