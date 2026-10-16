Cardinals rule out RB Jeremiyah Love (ankle) vs. Rams

Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love will miss Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams with an ankle injury.

Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur confirmed the rookie's status on Friday after he missed practice for the third straight day.

Love, 21, has rushed for 245 yards and one touchdown in five games (four starts), adding 11 catches for 36 yards and a TD.

Arizona drafted Love with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame.

LaFleur said there have not been any conversations about putting Love on injured reserve, indicating his absence won't be too extensive.

Tyler Allgeier and Bam Knight will handle the backfield duties Sunday when the Cardinals (1-4) visit the NFC West rival Rams (2-3).