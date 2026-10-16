Chiefs rule out WR Rashee Rice

Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Rice remains sidelined by a right hamstring injury. He left Kansas City's Week 4 win at Las Vegas after a short reception in the first half when he felt the muscle tighten and quickly scurried out of bounds.

Rice and wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (ankle) were injured in the same game. Thornton is likely to miss at least 8-10 more weeks. Rice could be back for Week 7, a primetime game at Seattle.

"He's out there and wanting to jump in on everything," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. "He'll be all right. You never know about (hamstring injuries), but he's a pretty fast healer."

Rookie Cyrus Allen is expected to see expanded reps and has put in extra time with quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Jalen Royals and Xavier Worthy are still ahead of Allen on the depth chart as the Chiefs enter all-hands-on-deck territory at the position.

"They're going to step into the role and do their job, so I'm excited for them," Mahomes said of the receiver group. "We'll put them in position to succeed. I have a lot of trust in those guys."