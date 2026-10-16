Colts release veteran WR Darius Slayton

The Indianapolis Colts have pulled the plug on the Darius Slayton experiment after less than a month.

The Colts signed the veteran wide receiver on Sept. 22 and released him on Friday without ever putting him on the field.

Slayton, 29, was brought in for depth after the injury to Alec Pierce (heel) and due to his familiarity with quarterback Daniel Jones.

Slayton reportedly struggled to pick up the offense in Indianapolis and was further hampered by a knee injury.

He played for the New York Giants from 2019-25, catching 296 passes for 4,435 yards and 22 touchdowns in 106 games (78 starts).