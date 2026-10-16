Division II DB Tyler Ulrich dies days after in-game injury

A North Texas community and an Oklahoma college campus are in mourning following the death of defensive back Tyler Ulrich, who died five days after suffering a traumatic injury in a game.

Ulrich, from Azle, Texas, was injured in the game between his team, Southern Nazarene, and Ouachita Baptist in Arkadelphia, Ark., last Saturday in an NCAA Division II meeting. The school announced the passing of the sophomore finance major on Thursday.

"When I think of good, I think of Tyler Ulrich," Jason Vines, who coached him at Azle High School, told WFAA. "One of the sweetest young men I've ever been around, ever known."

Southern Nazarene, based in Bethany, Okla., canceled its game set for this Saturday at Southwestern Oklahoma State.

After the 49-14 loss at Ouachita, the university confirmed Ulrich, 21, was in critical condition but never specified the injury.

In a statement issued Thursday, Southern Nazarene asked the community to keep Ulrich's family in their thoughts.

"This loss is deeply felt across our campus," read a school statement posted to X. "Our hearts are with his family, friends, teammates, and everyone who knew him. We ask that you join us in lifting them up in prayer."

In six games for Southern Nazarene this season, Ulrich made 39 tackles. He was in his third season with the Crimson Storm.