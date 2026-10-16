Eagles move RB Will Shipley to IR; Saquon Barkley out vs. Panthers

The Philadelphia Eagles' running back woes continued Friday as the team placed Will Shipley, who started last week, on injured reserve with a foot injury.

Shipley reportedly suffered a partial tear of his plantar fascia during the first half of Philadelphia's 19-17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London last Sunday.

Shipley was making just his second career start because Saquon Barkley (hamstring) was sidelined and backup Tank Bigsby (core muscle injury) had been placed on injured reserve.

On Friday, Barkley was ruled out again for the Eagles' Week 6 home game against the Carolina Panthers, leaving Dameon Pierce and Carson Steele as the only healthy running backs on the active roster.

Shipley, 24, had 20 carries for 57 yards and scored his first career touchdown through the first five games of this season, his third since the Eagles selected him in the fourth round of the 2024 draft.

Barkley, the 2024 Offensive Player of the Year, will miss his second straight game after injuring his hamstring early in a Week 4 contest against the Los Angeles Rams.