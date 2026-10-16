Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. (ribs) to start vs. Bears

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. did not receive an injury designation on Friday and is on track to start Sunday's game against the visiting Chicago Bears.

Penix, who has been a full participant in practice this week, sustained a rib injury late in the fourth quarter of last Sunday's 30-23 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Tua Tagovailoa replaced Penix in overtime and threw a game-ending interception on his second play.

Penix, 26, missed the first two weeks of this season to complete his recovery from ACL surgery. He has completed 67.5% of his passes for 719 yards, three touchdowns and one interception while posting a 2-1 record in three starts.

Atlanta defensive end Za'Darius Smith (neck) has cleared the concussion protocol but is listed as questionable to play on Sunday. Cornerback C.J. Henderson (groin) has been ruled out for the Falcons (2-3).