Mike Macdonald shoots down talk of Seahawks QB change

Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald shot down speculation surrounding a switch at quarterback after Sam Darnold pushed his league-high interception total to seven in an overtime loss at Denver on Thursday.

Asked during a radio appearance Friday if Drew Lock would be considered as a starting option for Week 7 over Darnold, Macdonald defended his QB1.

"No, no," Macdonald said. "Sam has played great football for us this year the majority of the time. There's other times he needs to take care of the football, but I think these are solutions we can find with Sam as our QB. I believe that."

Darnold has seven touchdowns and seven interceptions and only one win in games he has started and finished this season. He had 14 interceptions in 2025, but with a ferocious defense and an emergent Kenneth Walker III backing him, Darnold was rarely called upon to carry the game plan by himself.

Walker and the visiting Kansas City Chiefs are up next for the Seahawks on Oct. 25 in the first of consecutive prime-time dates for Seattle. The Seahawks will welcome the Chicago Bears for "Monday Night Football" in Week 8 on Nov. 2.

"It's BS for me to keep turning the ball over," Darnold said after Thursday's 17-14 loss to the Broncos. "It's not fair to our defense. It's not fair to our special teams. It's not fair to our entire team. I've got to be better."