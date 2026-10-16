Packers RB Josh Jacobs, Broncos LB Jonathon Cooper taken off exempt list

The NFL notified Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs and Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper that they will be removed from the commissioner's exempt list Monday, making them eligible to return in Week 7.

Neither player has appeared in a game this season due to separate legal troubles. The league placed both men on the exempt list Aug. 30.

Both Jacobs and Cooper are now allowed to practice with their respective teams in addition to appearing in games.

It is not clear if their games missed while on the exempt list will be considered "time served" or if they will be suspended by the league in the future. The NFL also emphasized in its announcements that its reviews of Jacobs and Cooper under the personal conduct policy remain ongoing.

Jacobs has pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal damage to property stemming from an arrest last May outside Green Bay. His legal team reportedly reached a plea agreement with the court in which he must avoid contact with his accuser, a woman, as well as receive counseling, remain under supervision of criminal justice officials and pay restitution to the woman.

Jacobs, 28, is entering his third season with the Packers after spending his first five NFL seasons with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders. He rushed for 929 yards and 13 touchdowns last season and 1,329 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024.

Cooper was arrested twice in June on multiple charges, including a felony charge alleging strangulation and charges of misdemeanor domestic violence and harassment. In the initial incident, he and his girlfriend were arrested on June 5 on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence; arrest records indicated that they were having a disagreement over allegations of infidelity. Cooper was later charged with felony second-degree assault by strangulation. He was arrested again on June 12 on charges that he violated a protection order filed against him.

Cooper pleaded not guilty to his charges on Aug. 31. Last week, his trial date was moved from this November to March 2-4, 2027.

Cooper, 28, started all 17 games in the 2023, 2024 and 2025 seasons for the Broncos and tallied 27 sacks across those campaigns.

Jacobs will be eligible to play in the Packers' Week 7 game at the Detroit Lions. The Broncos played their Week 6 game Thursday night. Cooper will be able to return for Week 7 at the Arizona Cardinals.