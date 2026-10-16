Ravens rule out QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) vs. Browns

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will miss his second straight game with an ankle injury on Sunday at Cleveland.

Tyler Huntley will start under center when the Ravens (4-1) visit the AFC North rival Browns (3-2), the team confirmed Friday.

Jackson has not practiced since sustaining the injury late in the first half in the Week 4 win against the Tennessee Titans.

Earlier this week, Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said the two-time NFL MVP remains "definitely day-to-day."

"To Lamar's credit, he's working his butt off," Minter said Wednesday. "He's doing everything he can to be out here. And when he's able to be, he will."

Jackson, 29, has completed 70.8% of his passes for 967 yards, six touchdowns and one interception in four games this season. He has rushed for 144 yards and one score.

Huntley, 28, completed 24 of 32 passes for 201 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in last Sunday's 30-23 overtime win at Atlanta. His 1-yard touchdown run in overtime gave Baltimore its third straight win.