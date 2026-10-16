Report: Eagles signing QB Joe Milton off Cowboys' practice squad

The suddenly short-handed Philadelphia Eagles are signing quarterback Joe Milton off the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad, NFL Network reported on Friday.

Eagles starter Jalen Hurts will miss Sunday's game against the visiting Carolina Panthers after being diagnosed Thursday with a superficial blood clot in his calf.

Fourth-year backup Tanner McKee, a sixth-round pick in 2023, will make just the third start of his career as the Eagles (2-3) try to snap their three-game losing streak.

Under NFL rules, signing Milton off another team's practice squad requires him to be placed on the 53-man roster.

Milton, 26, was a sixth-round pick by New England in 2024. He played one game for the Patriots that season, completing 22 of 29 passes for 241 yards and one touchdown and also rushing for a score in a Week 18 win against the Buffalo Bills.

Milton appeared in four games off the Cowboys' bench in 2025, completing 15 of 24 passes for 183 yards with one TD and two interceptions. He has not played a snap in 2026.

Philadelphia also has rookie Cole Payton on the QB depth chart. The Eagles released 38-year-old Andy Dalton last week after he threw an interception on his only pass attempt in the Week 3 loss at Chicago.