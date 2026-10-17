Arkansas snaps 14-game SEC losing streak with defeat of Vanderbilt (College Football)

NICOLE HESTER

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Charlie Collins (9)and Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Shelton Lewis (2) defend against Vanderbilt Commodores running back Makhilyn Young (22) as he runs the ball during the game between Vanderbilt and Arkansas at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026.

College Football

Arkansas snaps 14-game SEC losing streak with defeat of Vanderbilt

By Field Level Media

Oct 17, 202610:40 pm

Cam Settles ran for two touchdowns Saturday night and KJ Jackson threw for 251 yards as visiting Arkansas won its first Southeastern Conference game since 2024, knocking off Vanderbilt 31-21 Saturday night in Nashville, Tenn.

Settles' 3-yard run with nine seconds left in the third quarter snapped a 21-21 tie, putting the Razorbacks (3-4, 1-3 SEC) ahead for good. Jackson helped seal the outcome on the team's final drive, hitting Jamari Hawkins for a 31-yard completion that led to Max Gilbert's 39-yard field goal with 24 seconds remaining.

Arkansas snapped a 14-game losing streak in conference play as Jackson completed 21 of 31 passes while rushing for a team-high 58 yards and a touchdown. The Razorbacks finished with a 438-390 advantage in total yardage.

Freshman quarterback Jared Curtis hit 19 of 31 passes for 274 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for the Commodores (3-4, 0-4). His second interception ended the team's next-to-last possession at the Razorbacks' 29 with 3:46 left when Miguel Mitchell dove to snag an ill-advised shovel pass as Curtis tried to avoid a sack.

Making its first visit to Vanderbilt since 2011 and playing the Commodores for just the second time since then, Arkansas got off to a slow start.

Sedrick Alexander initiated scoring on a 4-yard run with 13 seconds left in the first quarter, capping a 76-yard drive that lasted 3 1/2 minutes. But Curtis gave the score right back at the 6:16 mark of the second quarter when he threw an interception that Joker Jackson lugged back 25 yards for the tying touchdown.

Curtis redeemed himself on Vanderbilt's next drive, tossing a 24-yard scoring strike to Junior Sherrill on the first play after the two-minute timeout. However, the Razorbacks equalized 38 seconds before halftime with the first of Settles' two touchdowns, an 11-yard run.

Jackson gave Arkansas its first lead with an 8-yard touchdown run at the 11:17 mark of the third quarter. The Commodores drew even on Makhilyn Young's 3-yard scoring jaunt with 5:42 left in the period.

--Field Level Media

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