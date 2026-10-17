Auburn upsets No. 1 Georgia on game-winning field goal

ATHENS -- Alex McPherson made a 34-yard field goal as time expired to lift visiting Auburn to a shocking 27-24 victory over No. 1 Georgia on Saturday.

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton had three turnovers, including a fumble with 58 seconds left to give Auburn the ball at its own 44-yard line. After Gabe Harris Jr.'s roughing-the-passer penalty on the ensuing drive, McPherson gave Auburn (4-2, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) its first win over Georgia since 2017 and first in Athens in 21 years.

Byrum Brown threw for 150 yards and a touchdown, adding 115 rushing yards and a score for the Tigers, who trailed by 14 points in the first quarter.

Stockton threw for 272 yards and two touchdowns, but had two interceptions for Georgia (6-1, 4-1), which suffered its first loss to an unranked team since 2019.

Leading by three at halftime, Auburn tacked on with Brown's 5-yard rushing score to make it 24-14 with 11:28 remaining in the third.

Stockton was intercepted by Elijah Melendez on Georgia's ensuing drive, but an Auburn three-and-out quickly returned the ball to the Bulldogs.

Peyton Woodring made a 42-yard field goal to cut Georgia's deficit to 24-17.

Auburn punted on each of its next two drives, before the Bulldogs completed a 13-play, 94-yard drive -- including Stockton's 20-yard rush -- and tied the game on a 4-yard touchdown pass to London Humphreys with 3:02 left in the fourth.

After a punt returned the ball to Georgia, Sylvester Smith-Reed recovered Stockton's fumble, leading to the game-winning field goal.

After Stockton was injured on a five-yard rush on Georgia's first play from scrimmage, backup Ryan Puglisi entered and completed three passes for 55 yards before Dwight Phillips Jr. rushed for a 15-yard touchdown to give the Bulldogs a 7-0 edge.

Georgia doubled its lead with Stockton back in on its next drive, as the Bulldogs starter hit Lawson Luckie for a 24-yard touchdown with 6:49 left in the opening quarter.

Auburn answered with a nine-play, 75-yard drive, stamped with running back Christian Neptune's 24-yard touchdown pass to Keshaun Singleton.

After consecutive Georgia punts, the Tigers evened the score on Brown's 9-yard touchdown pass to Chas Nimrod, who hauled in the one-handed reception with 6:32 remaining in the first half.

Woodring had his 54-yard field goal attempt blocked by Jared Smith, before McPherson drilled a 49-yarder to give Auburn a 17-14 halftime lead.