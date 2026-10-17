Colts activate TE Will Mallory from IR

The Indianapolis Colts activated Will Mallory from injured reserve on Saturday, one day after they listed fellow tight end Tyler Warren as questionable with a groin injury that he sustained in practice.

Mallory's questionable status was lifted from the injury report by the Colts (2-3) ahead of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans (0-5) in Indianapolis.

He had been on injured reserve since Aug. 30 with a thumb injury.

Mallory, 27, has 23 catches for 252 yards in 24 career games (two starts) with the Colts. He was selected by Indianapolis in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Miami.

A Pro Bowl selection in his rookie season in 2025, Warren has 30 catches for 213 yards and two touchdowns in five games (all starts) this season. Warren, 24, also has a touchdown run.