Commanders rule out RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt, 3 others vs. 49ers

Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) did not practice all week and was ruled out Saturday for Monday night's away game against the San Francisco 49ers, coach Dan Quinn told reporters.

Along with Croskey-Merritt, Quinn said quarterback Marcus Mariota (knee), edge rusher Javontae Jean-Baptiste (pectoral) and defensive lineman Charles Omenihu (groin/ankle) will not travel with the team for the game in Santa Clara, Calif.

Quinn said Croskey-Merritt reinjured the groin he hurt in August.

"That's harder, on the same injury," he said. "We'll work really hard to get him back."

Croskey-Merritt leads the Commanders with 239 rushing yards and has two rushing touchdowns. He missed the final two preseason games with a groin injury.

Rachaad White (shoulder) and Austin Ekeler (chest) are expected to share running back duties, though both have been limited in practice. Jeremy McNichols, who began the season on injured reserve with a quadriceps injury, will travel with the team and could be activated Monday.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who missed last Sunday's 27-27 tie against the New York Giants, practiced Saturday, along with Terry McLaurin (hamstring). The pair have combined for 32 receptions, 373 yards and four scores this season.

Cornerback Trey Amos (ankle) and safety Nick Cross (illness) were full participants in practice and could return Monday. Amos has been on injured reserve, while Cross has been out since Week 2.