Eagles place QB Jalen Hurts (blood clot) on IR

The Philadelphia Eagles placed Jalen Hurts on injured reserve on Saturday because of a superficial blood clot in his left calf, and the condition will sideline the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback indefinitely, according to multiple reports.

The Eagles' decision to put Hurts on IR came after consultations with several doctors and experts, ESPN and the NFL Network reported.

Hurts must miss at least four games, beginning Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, followed by matchups with the Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders and New York Giants. Philadelphia (2-3), which has lost three straight, then has a Week 10 bye, when the Eagles will reevaluate Hurts' health and the team's outlook, per ESPN and NFL Network.

The Eagles believe the blood clot is treatable, but Hurts' medical team will determine when the 28-year-old can return to play, according to the reports.

In five games this season, Hurts has passed for 933 yards and eight touchdowns, with three interceptions.

Doctors discovered the blood clot during an Oct. 10 ultrasound after Hurts sustained a calf injury against the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 4. They cleared him to play against Jacksonville the following day, when he completed 21 of 40 passes for 220 yards and one touchdown without an interception in a 19-17 loss. However, a follow-up ultrasound Wednesday showed the clot moving, prompting further evaluation.

Eagles backup quarterback Tanner McKee will start against the Panthers, and rookie Cole Payton was promoted to backup. Philadelphia also signed quarterback Joe Milton off Dallas' practice squad.