Florida State RB Ousmane Kromah carted off with ankle injury

Florida State running back Ousmane Kromah was carted off with an apparent left ankle injury during the second quarter of Saturday's game at No. 3 Miami.

Kromah was headed for the corner of the end zone when he was tackled from behind by Miami linebacker Chase Smith. As he went to the ground, Smith's ankle caught below Him and twisted awkwardly.

Kromah got up and tried to hop off the field before going to the ground as the Seminoles' medical staff rushed to treat him. His left leg was placed in an air cast before he was carted to the locker room.

Kromah entered Saturday as Florida State's leading rusher with 565 yards and five touchdowns on 100 carries. Kromah had 44 yards on 14 carries on Saturday night before the injury.