Jamarion Morrow scores 3 TDs in Texas A&M rout of The Citadel (College Football)

Maria Lysaker

Sep 5, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&amp;M Aggies running back Jamarion Morrow (2) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with tight end Richie Anderson III (84) during third quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

College Football

Jamarion Morrow scores 3 TDs in Texas A&M rout of The Citadel

By Field Level Media

Oct 17, 20262 hours ago

Jamarion Morrow scored three rushing touchdowns and KJ Edwards piled up 116 yards on the ground as Texas A&M cruised to a 41-0 victory over FCS opponent The Citadel in College Station, Texas on Saturday.

Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed completed 8 of 13 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown in one half of work. Aggies backup quarterback Brady Hart was 8 of 12 for 107 yards and a touchdown.

Aaron Gregory had six receptions for 94 yards and two touchdowns, while TK Norman caught five passes for 88 yards for the Aggies (4-3)

Gavin Garcia rushed for 46 yards, and Bulldogs (2-5) quarterback Nick Billoups went 2 of 5 for 38 yards.

A week after being held out of the end zone in a 27-6 loss at Missouri, Texas A&M scored a touchdown on each of its four first-half possessions. The Aggies carried a 28-0 lead into the locker room.

Texas A&M took a 7-0 lead on Morrow's 4-yard touchdown run, as they marched 62 yards in nine plays on their initial drive.

Morrow converted a third down with a 7-yard run to open the second quarter, then punched it into the end zone from 1 yard out to extend the Texas A&M lead to 14-0.

With 10:26 left in the second quarter, the Aggies took a 21-0 lead when Reed connected with Gregory for a 37-yard touchdown. Morrow rumbled in for a 1-yard score to cap an 11 play, 98-yard drive with 30 seconds left before halftime.

David Olano kicked field goals of 23 and 20 yards on Texas A&M's first two drives of the second half to increase the Aggies' lead to 34-0. He is 11-for-11 on field-goal attempts this season.

Hart found Gregory for a 12-yard touchdown with 5:47 left in the fourth quarter, capping the scoring.

The Aggies held a 501-183 edge in total yards and picked up 26 first downs while the Bulldogs managed only 12.

--Field Level Media

Show Comments
Loading...