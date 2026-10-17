Jamarion Morrow scores 3 TDs in Texas A&M rout of The Citadel

Jamarion Morrow scored three rushing touchdowns and KJ Edwards piled up 116 yards on the ground as Texas A&M cruised to a 41-0 victory over FCS opponent The Citadel in College Station, Texas on Saturday.

Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed completed 8 of 13 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown in one half of work. Aggies backup quarterback Brady Hart was 8 of 12 for 107 yards and a touchdown.

Aaron Gregory had six receptions for 94 yards and two touchdowns, while TK Norman caught five passes for 88 yards for the Aggies (4-3)

Gavin Garcia rushed for 46 yards, and Bulldogs (2-5) quarterback Nick Billoups went 2 of 5 for 38 yards.

A week after being held out of the end zone in a 27-6 loss at Missouri, Texas A&M scored a touchdown on each of its four first-half possessions. The Aggies carried a 28-0 lead into the locker room.

Texas A&M took a 7-0 lead on Morrow's 4-yard touchdown run, as they marched 62 yards in nine plays on their initial drive.

Morrow converted a third down with a 7-yard run to open the second quarter, then punched it into the end zone from 1 yard out to extend the Texas A&M lead to 14-0.

With 10:26 left in the second quarter, the Aggies took a 21-0 lead when Reed connected with Gregory for a 37-yard touchdown. Morrow rumbled in for a 1-yard score to cap an 11 play, 98-yard drive with 30 seconds left before halftime.

David Olano kicked field goals of 23 and 20 yards on Texas A&M's first two drives of the second half to increase the Aggies' lead to 34-0. He is 11-for-11 on field-goal attempts this season.

Hart found Gregory for a 12-yard touchdown with 5:47 left in the fourth quarter, capping the scoring.

The Aggies held a 501-183 edge in total yards and picked up 26 first downs while the Bulldogs managed only 12.