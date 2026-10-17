J'Koby Williams has career day, No. 10 Texas Tech beats Arizona State

No. 10 Texas Tech generated 502 yards of total offense behind the passing of Will Hammond and running of J'Koby Williams in a 53-25 Big 12 victory Saturday over Arizona State at Lubbock, Texas.

Hammond completed 18 of 26 pass attempts for 232 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions.

Williams rushed for a career-high 165 yards on 11 carries with two touchdowns, which tied a career-high.

Kenny Johnson had seven receptions for a career-high 120 yards for Texas Tech (6-0, 3-0 Big 12).

The Red Raiders won their 12th straight home game, the longest stretch since 2007 to 2009.

After beating Hawai'i last week at home, Arizona State (3-3, 1-2) has failed to win consecutive games this season.

The game pitted the last two Big 12 champions against each other.

Arizona State handed Texas Tech its lone loss in the regular season last season when the Red Raiders captured the conference championship and finished 12-2 after losing to Oregon in the CFP quarterfinals.

Arizona State starting quarterback Cutter Boley, a transfer from Kentucky, was benched after halftime after the Sun Devils trailed 43-10.

Boley had one touchdown and two interceptions while completing 5 of 10 passes for 124 yards.

Mikey Keene, formerly of UCF, Fresno State and Michigan, played in the second half and completed 25 of 34 pass attempts for 256 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Sun Devils' running game mustered only 35 yards on 28 carries.

Texas Tech produced six sacks for a loss of 61 yards.

Arizona State's first three possessions ended with an interception by Boley that was returned 24 yards for a touchdown by Ben Roberts, a turnover on downs and a punt.

Texas Tech converted the turnover on downs into a 9-yard touchdown run by Will Hammond and the punt into a 62-yard touchdown run by Williams.

The Red Raiders led 21-0 at that point with 3:17 left in the first quarter.

Boley connected with Raiden Vines-Bright on a 74-yard touchdown pass on Arizona State's next possession.

Texas Tech pulled away in the second quarter behind three field goals by Stone Harrington, including a 37-yard field goal as time expired, a 38-yard touchdown run by Williams and an 11-yard scoring strike from Hammond to Coy Eakin.