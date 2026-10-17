No. 15 Kentucky uses 4 picks to pull out win at Oklahoma

Jordan Castell had a pair of interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown with just more than a minute remaining, to lift No. 15 Kentucky to a 21-13 win over Oklahoma on Saturday in Norman, Okla.

Castell's second interception came with just more than a minute remaining. He returned the pick 41 yards for a touchdown.

That left Oklahoma needing to drive 75 yards for a touchdown and a two-point conversion to keep the game alive. The Sooners quickly moved the ball near midfield but Ty Bryant picked off Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer with 21 seconds remaining to put the game away.

The interception was Bryant's second of the game as well.

Kentucky quarterback Kenny Minchey finished 21 of 28 for 158 yards and two touchdowns, both to tight end Willie Rodriguez.

Oklahoma (3-3, 1-2 Southeastern Conference) outgained the Wildcats 346-230 but couldn't overcome the 4-0 turnover deficit.

Former Oklahoma wide receiver Nic Anderson had five catches for 48 yards to lead Kentucky (6-1, 4-1), which has won five consecutive games and four consecutive conference games.

With Oklahoma leading 13-7 late in the third, Mateer had a pass tipped in the backfield, which Bryant intercepted and returned into Sooners territory.

Kentucky took advantage quickly, when Rodriguez hauled in a 12-yard touchdown pass to put the Wildcats in front 14-13 after they had punted on each of their previous four full drives.

Kentucky held the Sooners to a three-and-out on the next drive and then quickly drove inside the Oklahoma 10.

On fourth-and-3 from the 5, Kentucky coach Will Stein opted to go for it instead of kicking the field goal.

Jake Kreul sacked Minchey to keep it a one-point game and giving the freshman 2.5 sacks in the game.

The teams traded punts with the Sooners getting the ball back with 2:43 remaining before Castell's second interception nearly put the game out of reach.

Rodriguez scored a touchdown to end the game's first drive, then Oklahoma responded with a 44-yard field goal from Tate Sandell late in the first quarter.

The Sooners took the lead going into halftime on a 20-yard touchdown catch from Rocky Beers.

Mateer finished 24 of 40 for 270 yards but had three interceptions.

The other interception came on a fake field goal try in the first half.