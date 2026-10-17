No. 3 Miami escapes upset bid from Florida State with double-OT win

Malachi Toney caught the go-ahead touchdown and then threw the ensuing two-point conversion pass to lift No. 3 Miami to a 43-35 double-overtime victory over Florida State on Saturday night in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Toney caught 11 of his 12 targets for 154 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 31 yards on two carries to help the Hurricanes (6-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) stave off an upset bid by the Seminoles (3-4, 1-3).

With No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Notre Dame losing on Saturday, the Hurricanes are likely to be the No. 1 team in the updated AP poll on Sunday.

It was the first time the rivals played to overtime since 2004, when the Hurricanes won 16-10 on a Frank Gore touchdown run.

With the teams tied at 35 entering the second overtime period, Daylyn Upshaw caught a short pass from Darian Mensah and raced to the Seminoles' 4. Two plays later, Toney caught a fade pass into the corner from Mensah to put Miami ahead 41-35. Toney then took a wide-receiver option and lobbed a pass to a wide-open Cooper Barkate in the end zone for two points.

Florida State appeared to cut the deficit to two when Ashton Daniels heaved a ball into the end zone and Duce Robinson nearly hauled it in despite tight coverage. Bryce Fitzgerald wrestled the ball away from Robinson for the game-sealing interception.

On the previous play, FSU appeared to score when Micahi Danzy reached up and brought down what would have been a 36-yard touchdown catch. But a holding call negated the score, forcing fourth-and-31.

Mensah completed 23 of 34 passes for 326 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Daniels completed 15 of 28 for 298 yards, four touchdowns and one interception to lead the Seminoles, who lost leading rusher Ousmane Kromah to what appeared to be a serious ankle injury in the second quarter.

Daniels' 20-yard touchdown pass to Robinson on Florida State's first overtime possession gave the Seminoles a 35-28 lead. Miami leveled the game when Javian Mallory broke loose for a 25-yard touchdown. Mallory led the Hurricanes with 108 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Miami finished with 257 rushing yards and 583 total yards.

Robinson totaled five catches for 113 yards and two touchdowns, and Quintrevion Wisner ran for 63 yards on nine carries.

Kromah exited the game with 1:35 left in the second quarter, after his left ankle was rolled up by Miami linebacker Chase Smith. Kromah's leg was placed in an aircast and he was carted to the locker room.