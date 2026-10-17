Offenses on display as No. 20 Houston tops No. 18 Oklahoma State

Conner Weigman threw for 343 yards and five touchdowns to lead No. 20 Houston to a 35-32 victory over visiting No. 18 Oklahoma State in a Big 12 shootout on Saturday.

Weigman completed 24 of 33 passes with one interception, outdueling Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker, who passed for 365 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

The Cougars' Amare Thomas caught seven passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns, while Trent Walker had seven receptions for 104 yards and a score. Patrick Overmyer and Koby Young also caught touchdown passes for the Cougars (6-1, 3-1 Big 12).

Caleb Hawkins caught seven passes for 125 yards and a touchdown, Wyatt Young had 99 receiving yards and a score, and Justin Bowick also caught a touchdown pass. Ayo Adeyi added a rushing score for Oklahoma State (4-2, 2-1).

One week after catching four touchdown passes in a win over Kansas State, Overmyer gave Houston a 7-3 lead with a 2-yard touchdown catch from Weigman with 2:19 left in the first quarter.

Will James' leaping interception with 5:29 left in the second quarter set up a seven-play, 25-yard Houston touchdown drive. Thomas' twisting grab through traffic extended the Cougars' lead to 14-3.

The Cowboys trimmed their deficit to 14-10 on their opening drive of the second half when Adeyi bounced outside for a 13-yard touchdown.

On Houston's ensuing drive, Weigman hit Walker in the end zone from 2 yards out and the Cougars led 21-10 with 9:05 left in the third quarter.

Oklahoma State answered when Wyatt Young boxed out a defender for a 2-yard touchdown reception, cutting Houston's lead to 21-17.

With 2:00 left in the third quarter, Thomas hauled in Weigman's 21-yard pass while falling down in the end zone, extending Houston's advantage to 28-17.

Hawkins took Mestemaker's swing pass down the sideline for a 66-yard touchdown, and Bowick added a diving two-point conversion to pull the Cowboys within 28-25 with 12:08 remaining.

Koby Young's over-the-shoulder catch for a 48-yard touchdown increased Houston's lead to 35-25.

Oklahoma State trailed 35-32 on Mestemaker's 8-yard touchdown pass to Bowick with 4:54 left.