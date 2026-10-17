Ohio State QB Julian Sayin injured, out several weeks

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin will miss several weeks after injuring his throwing arm during the Buckeyes' 19-15 victory over host Indiana on Saturday afternoon.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day revealed the timeline but didn't detail specifics of the injury.

"I don't have a ton of details, but He will probably be out for several weeks so we'll have to come up with a plan," Day said in his postgame press conference.

Sayin sustained the injury with just over eight minutes left in the fourth quarter when Indiana's Mario Landino slammed into Sayin's right arm between the elbow and shoulder. Sayin fumbled the ball and it was recovered by teammate Phillip Daniels.

A short time later, Sayin headed to the locker room with the arm noticeably limp. He returned sporting a sling with 3:35 remaining.

Sayin completed 15 of 29 passes for 235 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions before exiting. Luke Fahey replaced him and threw two incompletions.

Sayin has passed for 2,007 yards, 19 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He finished fourth in Heisman Trophy balloting last season when he threw for 3,610 yards, 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Fahey is 9-for-13 passing for 203 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Ohio State has a bye next weekend before visiting No. 19 Southern California on Oct. 31.