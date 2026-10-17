Packers place WR Skyy Moore, two others on IR

The Green Bay Packers placed wide receiver Skyy Moore and defensive tackles Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Ford on injured reserve Saturday in advance of the team's game against the visiting Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

All three players previously had been ruled out against Dallas and now must miss at least four games under NFL injured reserve rules.

Hargrave suffered an Achilles injury late in Sunday's 31-7 victory over the Chicago Bears and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Moore has a high ankle sprain and Ford a calf injury. Moore has seven catches for 35 yards in five games this season for Green Bay (3-2).

In other moves Saturday, the Packers activated wide receiver Savion Williams from IR and elevated defensive end Arron Mosby and wide receiver Coleman Owen from the practice squad.

Williams has not played this season but caught 10 passes for 78 yards and a touchdown in 12 games for the Packers last year.