Patriots activate star WR A.J. Brown off injured reserve

The New England Patriots activated wide receiver A.J. Brown from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

Brown missed the past four games after sustaining a high-ankle sprain during New England's season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection was traded to the Patriots this offseason after four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

For his career, he has totaled 527 receptions, 8,055 receiving yards and 56 receiving touchdowns.

The Patriots (3-2) have rebounded from a 1-2 start with consecutive victories over the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders. They will try to extend their winning streak Sunday against the Jets (2-3).