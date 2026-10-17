Que'Sean Brown's career game leads Virginia Tech past Georgia Tech

Que'Sean Brown racked up 251 all-purpose yards, including a career-high 182 receiving yards, for Virginia Tech, which snapped its two-game losing streak by downing Georgia Tech 34-24 Saturday in Blacksburg, Va.

The Duke transfer got the Hokies (5-2, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) started on a roll with his first catch, a 60-yard touchdown from Ethan Grunkemeyer with just 1:23 into the game. He added a 63-yard punt return late in the third quarter, setting up a 24-yard field goal by John Love that made it 34-17 with 14:03 to go.

Grunkemeyer, who entered Saturday leading the ACC in passing yards, completed 15 of 22 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns. The former Penn State quarterback added a 20-yard touchdown run, giving the home team a 14-0 lead with 6:10 left in the first quarter.

The Hokies took a 24-3 lead into halftime, but the Yellow Jackets (2-4, 1-2) jumped back into the contest with two scores in the first three minutes of the second half. Trelain Maddox cut the deficit to 14 with a 42-yard run just 48 seconds into the third quarter.

After the Georgia Tech defense held the Hokies to a three-and-out, the Yellow Jackets needed just two plays to march 37 yards to make it 24-17 as Alberto Mendoza connected with Dalen Penson for a 33-yard touchdown.

Mendoza threw for a career-best 335 yards on 29-for-38 passing. He threw two touchdowns along with an interception.

Maddox ran for 96 yards on a dozen carries, but he lost a fumble inside the Hokies' 10 on his team's opening drive.

The junior led the rushing attack after Justice Haynes, Georgia Tech's leading rusher with 462 yards, was scratched just before the game. He participated in pregame warmups but could not play due to an undisclosed injury.

The Yellow Jackets outgained Virginia Tech 428-409 but their two turnovers led to 10 points for the Hokies. Georgia Tech's Aidan Birr also missed a 32-yard field goal with 10:24 left in the game.