Report: Bears QB Caleb Williams to start vs. Falcons

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is expected to return to the starting lineup Sunday against the Falcons in Atlanta after missing the previous three games with a hamstring injury, ESPN and NFL Network reported Saturday.

Williams, who has been sidelined since injuring his right hamstring against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 20, practiced fully throughout the week without a setback.

The Bears officially listed Williams as questionable Friday, but he handled first-team work and continued to progress through the final two practices of the week, according to the reports.

Coach Ben Johnson said Friday that Williams was "on track" after the quarterback increased his workload.

Chicago went 2-1 without Williams. Case Keenum started a Week 3 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles before Tyson Bagent led the Bears past the New York Jets in Week 4 and started last week's loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Williams has completed 36 of 55 passes for 407 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in two games this season. He also has rushed for 107 yards and two scores.

The injury ended a run of 36 consecutive regular-season starts for Williams dating to the beginning of his NFL career.

His return sets up the first NFL meeting between Williams and Atlanta quarterback Michael Penix Jr., two of the six quarterbacks selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Chicago took Williams first overall, while the Falcons selected Penix at No. 8.

Penix also dealt with an injury this week after hurting his ribs in Atlanta's Week 5 loss to Baltimore.

The Bears (3-2) will try to rebound from their loss at Green Bay against the Falcons (2-3).