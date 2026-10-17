Report: Florida QB Tramell Jones Jr. to start vs. Texas

Florida quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. will make his first career start on Saturday at No. 7 Texas, ESPN reported.

The sophomore takes over for Aaron Philo, who is dealing with a shoulder injury and could be available as an emergency backup when the Gators (4-2, 2-2 SEC) visit the Longhorns (4-1, 1-1) in Austin.

Jones replaced Philo in the fourth quarter in last Saturday's 38-19 home loss to South Carolina and threw for 40 yards with one interception.

Jones has completed 44 of 64 passes for 443 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions in seven games over the past two seasons at Florida.