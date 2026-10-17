Sam Leavitt stars as No. 22 LSU blanks No. 16 Mississippi State

Sam Leavitt passed for 289 yards and four touchdowns, and No. 22 LSU defeated No. 16 Mississippi State 31-0 on Saturday in Baton Rouge, La.

Leavitt, who entered the game with an SEC-worst eight interceptions, did not throw one and completed 31 of 38 passes. Jackson Harris caught two touchdown passes for the Tigers (5-2, 2-2 SEC), whose defense stopped all five of the short-handed Bulldogs' fourth-down attempts.

Redshirt freshman Billy Puckett started in place of injured Kamario Taylor, the SEC leader in passing touchdowns (17) and passing yards per game (290.0), for Mississippi State (4-2, 2-2) and threw for 121 yards. Fluff Bothwell, the Bulldogs' leading rusher, also was sidelined.

Mississippi State's Anthony Evans III, who entered the game leading the SEC in receptions per game (8.0) and receiving yards per game (114.8), finished with seven catches for 40 yards.

LSU received the second-half kickoff and used 16 plays to drive 74 yards before stalling. Scott Starzyk kicked a 26-yard field goal to extend the lead to 24-0.

Leavitt's 6-yard touchdown pass to Malik Elzy pushed the lead to 31-0 late in the third quarter.

LSU's first possession ended with Leavitt throwing a 10-yard touchdown pass to Eugene Wilson III for a 7-0 lead.

The Bulldogs tried to answer and drove to the Tigers' 40-yard line, but Puckett was intercepted by Ty Benefield at the LSU 15. Ten plays later, Leavitt threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Harris to increase the lead to 14-0.

The Tigers were approaching scoring range early in the second quarter before Stacy Gage fumbled and Jett Jefferson recovered for Mississippi State at its 38.

The Bulldogs moved to the LSU 31, but on fourth-and-1, Puckett was stopped for a 6-yard loss. Seven plays later, Leavitt's 17-yard touchdown pass to Harris pushed the lead to 21-0.

Mississippi State's best drive of the first half reached the LSU 2-yard line late in the second quarter, but the Bulldogs turned the ball over on downs and trailed 21-0 at halftime.