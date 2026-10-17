Steelers' DK Metcalf off injury report, Pat Freiermuth added (NFL)

Scott Galvin

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) makes a catch over Cleveland Browns cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) in the second half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

NFL

Steelers' DK Metcalf off injury report, Pat Freiermuth added

By Field Level Media

Oct 17, 20265 hours ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers removed one player from the injury report and added another on Saturday.

Wide receiver DK Metcalf was taken off the report by the Steelers (3-2) for Sunday's game against the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-4). He was questionable due to an illness.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth, however, was added to the injury report as questionable due to a calf injury.

Metcalf, Freiermuth and running back Jaylen Warren are tied for the team lead in catches with 19. Freiermuth has a club-best four touchdown receptions to go along with 169 receiving yards, while Metcalf has 225 receiving yards and one score.

--Field Level Media

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