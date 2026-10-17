Top 25 roundup: Florida, Tramell Jones Jr. upset No. 7 Texas

Tramell Jones Jr. passed for 155 yards and a pair of touchdowns in his first career start, as the Gators scored 24 unanswered points on the way to a 27-24 win over the No. 7 Longhorns in a Southeastern Conference game in Austin, Texas.

Florida (5-2, 3-2) also got 91 yards on 25 carries from Jadan Baugh, including an 11-yard TD run with 6:22 remaining to put the Gators up 27-17.

Texas' Arch Manning hit Cam Coleman for a 9-yard scoring pass with 4:21 left to cut into the deficit. The Longhorns (4-2, 1-2) had another chance to tie or win the game, but Manning fumbled when he was sacked by Florida's Myles Graham. Kanye Clark fell on the ball with 1:58 to play.

Manning finished with 173 yards passing, completing 14 of 20 attempts, but Texas had only 272 total yards compared with 313 for Florida. The Longhorns, the top-ranked team in the nation eight days ago, dropped their second straight contest.

No. 4 Ohio State 19, No. 5 Indiana 15

Jeremiah Smith was bottled up for three quarters but his 38-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter helped the Buckeyes hold off the Hoosiers in Big Ten action in Bloomington, Ind.

The Hoosiers (6-1, 3-1) had their 22-game winning streak end when a fourth-and-4 pass at the Ohio State 27-yard line was incomplete when Nick Marsh stepped out of bounds in the end zone while making the catch with 1:02 left. Ohio State (6-1, 4-0) led 13-7 early in the fourth, when on fourth-and-1 from the Indiana 38, Smith recorded his 39th career receiving touchdown to tie Michigan's Braylon Edwards for the Big Ten record.

The two-point conversion failed as the Buckeyes led 19-7 lead with 12:46 remaining, but Indiana responded with a 19-yard catch by Marsh from Josh Hoover and a two-point pass to Turbo Richard to make it 19-15. Smith had four catches for 68 yards. Julian Sayin was 15 of 29 for 235 yards with a TD and two interceptions before being injured in the fourth. He was sporting a sling late in the game, and Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said Sayin would miss several weeks.

No. 22 LSU 31, No. 16 Mississippi State 0

Sam Leavitt passed for 289 yards and four touchdowns as the Tigers routed the visiting Bulldogs in Baton Rouge, La.

Leavitt, who entered the game with an SEC-worst eight interceptions, threw none against Mississippi State as he completed 31 of 38 passes. Jackson Harris caught two touchdown passes for the Tigers (5-2, 2-2 SEC), whose defense stopped all five of the short-handed Bulldogs' fourth-down attempts.

Mississippi State (4-2, 2-2) was without quarterback Kamario Taylor, the SEC leader in passing touchdowns and yards per game, and leading rusher Fluff Bothwell, both because of injuries. Redshirt freshman Billy Puckett started in place of Taylor and threw for 121 yards and an interception on 16-of-26 passing.

Anthony Evans III, who entered the game leading the SEC in receptions per game and receiving yards per game, finished with seven catches for 40 yards.

No. 24 SMU 23, Virginia 13

Kevin Jennings passed for 246 yards and two touchdowns to lead the host Mustangs past the Cavaliers in Dallas.

Jennings' second touchdown pass, a 37-yarder to Jalen Hale early in the fourth quarter that provided the game's final margin, tied him with Ben Hicks (2016-18) for second place in school history with 71 career touchdown passes, one shy of the record set by Tanner Mordecai (2021-22). Jennings finished 23-for-36 with no interceptions.

Kendrick Raphael rushed for 124 yards, Yannick Smith had five catches for 87 yards, and former SMU soccer player Brendan Baird kicked the first three field goals of his career as the Mustangs (5-1, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their third consecutive game and improved to 10-0 at home in conference play since joining the league in 2024.

Beau Pribula had 137 yards on 13-of-22 passing and ran for 25 yards and a touchdown for the Cavaliers (4-3, 2-2), who fell to 0-3 away from home this season. Will Bettridge kicked a pair of field goals for Virginia's other points.

No. 25 Northwestern 24, Michigan State 21

Jackson Kleather's 34-yard field goal with two seconds remaining lifted the Wildcats to a comeback win over the Spartans in East Lansing, Mich.

The Wildcats (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) prevented an upset by the Spartans (2-5, 0-4) and former Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald when Matthew Smith blocked a go-ahead field goal attempt from 33 yards by Liam Boyd with one minute left in the fourth quarter. Northwestern then drove eight plays and 64 yards to set up Kleather's game-winning kick.

Aidan Chiles completed 18 of 27 passes for 226 yards, and Caleb Komolafe ran for 67 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries for Northwestern, which is ranked for the first time since 2020. Alessio Milivojevic completed 19 of 30 passes for 216 yards and two touchdowns for Michigan State.