Trinidad Chambliss records 4 TDs as No. 9 Ole Miss blasts No. 13 Missouri

Trinidad Chambliss threw three touchdown passes and rushed for another score as No. 9 Ole Miss dominated on defense in a 31-3 Saturday afternoon against No. 13 Missouri in Oxford, Miss.

Kewan Lacy gained 122 rushing yards on 16 carries for the Rebels despite missing multiple drives because of an injured hamstring. Makhi Frazier added 101 rushing yards on 15 carries for Ole Miss, which scored the final 31 points.

The Rebels (5-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) limited Mizzou halfback Jamal Roberts to 39 rushing yards on 20 carries after he had rushed for over 200 yards in consecutive games.

Chambliss completed 20 of 36 passes for 241 yards overall, finding three different receivers for scores in the first half before running for a short TD in the fourth quarter. Including the previous week against Vanderbilt, it's the first time Chambliss finished back-to-back FBS games with at least three touchdown passes.

Caleb Odom caught a 10-yard touchdown, Horatio Fields brought in another from 21 yards, and Caleb Cunningham scored from 17 yards in the first half.

Mizzou (5-2, 2-2 SEC) finished the game with 10 straight scoreless possessions after Blake Craig kicked a short field goal on the opening drive. Craig also shanked a 23-yard attempt with the Tigers down 14-3 in the second quarter.

Mizzou's best drive of the second half ended with Austin Simmons throwing an interception to freshman Landon Barnes near the goal line.

Simmons completed 25 of 44 passes for 339 yards but consistently misfired on long attempts. An Ole Miss transfer who began the 2025 season as the its starter, Simmons finished the Rebels' run to the College Football Playoff semifinals as the top backup to Chambliss.

Simmons hooked up with fellow Ole Miss transfer Cayden Lee on a 43-yard pass in the second quarter, but Lee was otherwise covered well by the Rebels. Donovan Olugbode led the Tigers with 127 receiving yards on nine catches.

Mizzou was looking for its first victory on the road against an AP top-10 team since Oct. 12, 2013, when the Tigers defeated No. 7 Georgia 41--26 at Athens. The Tigers still have to visit Georgia, which was ranked No. 1 coming into this week, on their schedule.

Chambliss started 4-of-9 against the wind before he started to heat up late in the first quarter. Odom -- a 6-foot-5 junior tight end -- got wide open in the end zone to finish an eight-play, 75-yard drive to give Ole Miss the lead with 5:42 to go.

Ole Miss didn't have its top tailback or its starting center for much of the next two drives, but Chambliss was sharp, zipping a 21-yard pass to Fields in the end zone. Fields also did a nice job holding on after a big hit.

Lacy and center Brycen Sanders -- who was treated for a leg injury in the first half -- returned in the second half.

Ole Miss finished with 498 yards of offense, including 257 on the ground. Mizzou averaged 1.5 yards per rush.